Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,494. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.32. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth $24,490,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,036,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,741,000 after buying an additional 4,675,522 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,633,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,103,000 after buying an additional 2,711,400 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,397,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,281,000 after buying an additional 1,421,306 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 14,564.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after buying an additional 985,169 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.