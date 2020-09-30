Linx (LINX) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Linx (NYSE: LINX) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Linx to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Linx alerts:

Linx has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linx’s competitors have a beta of -6.12, indicating that their average share price is 712% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Linx pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Linx pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 32.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Linx lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Linx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx 0.38% 0.60% 0.42% Linx Competitors -40.53% -6,721.64% -5.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Linx and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Linx $191.54 million $9.85 million 124.40 Linx Competitors $1.95 billion $394.42 million -0.85

Linx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Linx. Linx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Linx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linx 0 0 0 0 N/A Linx Competitors 2630 11424 19934 1069 2.55

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 1.30%. Given Linx’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Linx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Linx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Linx competitors beat Linx on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Linx Company Profile

Linx S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions. The company also provides telecommunication services, such as transmission of voice, data, image, and sound through services of network and circuit, telephony, and other systems, including the Internet. In addition, it offers technical support, advisory, and training services; and operates cloud platform. Further, the company develops and sells POS, automation software, and electronic payment solutions, as well as promotion engine for retail chains in the principal Latin American markets. Additionally, it offers Software as a Service solutions for micro and small retailers; and ERP solutions and services for footwear retail. The company was formerly known as LMI S.A. and changed its name to Linx S.A. in September 2004. Linx S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.