Lion One Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Short Interest Update

Lion One Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BNAUF opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $130.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.71. Lion One Metals has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

Lion One Metals (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNAUF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.70 price target on shares of Lion One Metals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lion One Metals from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

