Lithium Chile Inc (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

LTMCF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Lithium Chile has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.33.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 15 projects comprising 148,100 hectares on Li-rich Salars in Chile. The company was formerly known as Kairos Capital Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Chile Inc in December 2017.

