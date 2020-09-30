Lithium Chile Inc (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
LTMCF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Lithium Chile has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.33.
About Lithium Chile
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.