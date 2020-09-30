Lition Reaches Market Cap of $3.87 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Lition has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $321,802.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, ProBit Exchange and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Lition has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,760.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.13 or 0.03318796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.73 or 0.02116269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00427710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00915874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00570250 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Lition

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, IDEX, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

