Lone Star Gold (OTCMKTS:LSTG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lone Star Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:LSTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.20. Lone Star Gold shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 2,159 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06.

Lone Star Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSTG)

Lone Star Gold, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of mining properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Keyser Resources, Inc and changed its name to Lone Star Gold, Inc in June 2011. Lone Star Gold, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

