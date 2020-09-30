Longbow Research Downgrades Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to Neutral

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

NYSE:CHH opened at $86.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.