Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.33

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.33 and traded as high as $13.18. Loop Industries shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 66,389 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

