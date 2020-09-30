Loopring (LRC) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $240.52 million and $58.65 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.05100624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033808 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,143,144,716 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.