LUKSO Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. LUKSO has a market cap of $2.59 million and $1.34 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00006308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.13 or 0.05078138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033832 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LYXE is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

