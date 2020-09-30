Lympo Market Capitalization Hits $1.69 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Fatbtc, Allbit and Kucoin. Lympo has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $13,136.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.01617996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00176250 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Allbit, HADAX, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

