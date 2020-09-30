MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 560,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,766. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.90 and its 200-day moving average is $464.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.89.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.