Masari (MSR) Reaches Market Cap of $175,011.31

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $175,011.31 and $122,425.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Masari can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

