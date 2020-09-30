Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) were down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.60 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.60 ($0.37). Approximately 2,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.60 ($0.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.80.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for Shareholders. The Company focuses on investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in unquoted United Kingdom companies, and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) or Icap Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

