Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Trading Down 1.7%

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). 7,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 3,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4’s payout ratio is currently 1.54%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

