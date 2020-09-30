Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,100.00 in Stock

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) Senior Officer Brent Alexander Bonney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,216 shares in the company, valued at C$1,232,814.80.

CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

