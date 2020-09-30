MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce sales of $126.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.45 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $80.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $414.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.82 million to $421.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $672.59 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $680.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,201,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 946,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MaxLinear by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 129,176 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $23.58. 12,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,031. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29, a PEG ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.