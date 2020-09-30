MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on October 19th

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has raised its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

NYSE MKC opened at $189.89 on Wednesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $211.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.55.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,789.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

