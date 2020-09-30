MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.64-5.72 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.64-5.72 EPS.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $189.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $211.07. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.55.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,508 shares of company stock worth $7,447,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.