MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.64-5.72 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.64-5.72 EPS.
Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $189.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $211.07. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.
In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,508 shares of company stock worth $7,447,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.