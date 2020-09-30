MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Shares Up 7.7%

MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. 241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

About MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Solutions and Pharmacy Solutions. The Consumer Solutions division operates approximately 2,000 own and 300 managed retail pharmacies and approximately 7,000 participants in its brand partnership schemes.

