mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of mCloud Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get mCloud Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCLDF opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.92.

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics. Its mClouds AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions to three segments, including smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company's family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to its customers, all integrated into AssetCare.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.