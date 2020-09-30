Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Up 34.2% in September

Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,623. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. The company provides cannabis products for various edible companies; and vape cartridges and syringes. It also owns and operates four dispensaries that sell finest cannabis and infused-products located in Pueblo, Ordway, Rocky Ford, and Las Animas.

