Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €102.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRK. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €116.08 ($136.56).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €125.20 ($147.29) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($135.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of €118.01 and a 200-day moving average of €106.86.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

