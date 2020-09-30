Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €102.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRK. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €116.08 ($136.56).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €125.20 ($147.29) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($135.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of €118.01 and a 200-day moving average of €106.86.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

