Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Floyd acquired 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 45,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

