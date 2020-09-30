Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Update

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

MBNKF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.07. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.