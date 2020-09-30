Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $880.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.55.

MTD opened at $968.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $966.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $816.95. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,009.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,465,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total value of $947,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $947,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7,881.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 81,964 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,443,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

