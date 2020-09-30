MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $135,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.