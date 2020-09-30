Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $144.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $166.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.80. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.91.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,796,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

