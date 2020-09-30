Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $166.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $171.48.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 814.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $384,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

