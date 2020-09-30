Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.46

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.46 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 61961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,087 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $36,903.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,777 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $79,283.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,188 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,291. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 376,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,053,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 106,891 shares during the period.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

