Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.81%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $44.12 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $802.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

