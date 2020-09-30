Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.85

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.85 and traded as high as $65.55. Moog shares last traded at $64.29, with a volume of 163,040 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Moog in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Moog in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $657.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.10 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moog Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Moog’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

