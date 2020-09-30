Morgan Stanley Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €39.00 Price Target

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.38 ($49.86).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €42.52 ($50.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €50.85 ($59.82). The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of €42.00 and a 200-day moving average of €35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.98.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

