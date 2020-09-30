Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in September

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IIF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,728. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,654,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after buying an additional 205,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 128.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 84,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 189,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

