MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €130.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €130.00 ($152.94) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €123.13 ($144.85).

ETR:MOR traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €108.30 ($127.41). 76,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a one year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a one year high of €146.30 ($172.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 32.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.41.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

