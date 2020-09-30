Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mosenergo Pao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS AOMOY opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Mosenergo Pao has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

