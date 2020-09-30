Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.59

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 21346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

