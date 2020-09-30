MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSGE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MSG Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of MSGE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20. MSG Entertainment has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

