Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) PT Raised to $17.50 at Piper Sandler

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MVBF. TheStreet upgraded Mvb Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mvb Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of MVBF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.56. 8,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,807. Mvb Financial has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mvb Financial by 104.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mvb Financial by 77.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mvb Financial in the first quarter worth $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mvb Financial by 4,658.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

