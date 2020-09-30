Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX) Trading Down 7.7%

Mycelx Technologies Corp (LON:MYX) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). Approximately 7,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.08.

About Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides novel water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Mycelx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mycelx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.