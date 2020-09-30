Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.95

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.95 and last traded at $138.31, with a volume of 4011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average is $89.72. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.20.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,166,000 after acquiring an additional 933,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,039,000 after purchasing an additional 532,583 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 48.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 6.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,395,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,787,000 after buying an additional 80,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Myokardia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 936,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,526,000 after buying an additional 156,033 shares in the last quarter.

About Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

