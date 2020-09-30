Namecoin (NMC) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $251.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,752.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.35 or 0.02114291 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00580412 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012052 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000557 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

