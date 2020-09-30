NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ opened at $1.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $7.32.

Get NASDAQ:MYSZ alerts:

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. NASDAQ:MYSZ had a negative net margin of 6,029.21% and a negative return on equity of 227.45%.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.