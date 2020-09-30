National Bank Financial Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RBA. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $155,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,720.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 393,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,065,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 123.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 52,952 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

