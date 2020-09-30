National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.29

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.29 and traded as high as $67.68. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 3,359,938 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on NA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CSFB upgraded National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.35. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.76%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

