NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.31

NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

NCCGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

