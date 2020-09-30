Nesco (NSCO) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Nesco (NYSE: NSCO) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nesco to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nesco alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nesco and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nesco Competitors 230 700 956 92 2.46

As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Nesco’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nesco has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nesco and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million -$27.05 million -5.64 Nesco Competitors $1.46 billion $181.74 million 8.00

Nesco’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nesco. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% Nesco Competitors -7.75% -10.52% -0.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nesco competitors beat Nesco on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.