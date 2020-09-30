Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.65. Netlist shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 1,671,762 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $136.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

