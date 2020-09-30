New Century AIM VCT (LON:NCA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) dropped 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). Approximately 35,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.75 ($0.68).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23.

About New Century AIM VCT (LON:NCA)

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.