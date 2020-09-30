New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) Director Buys C$10,482.88 in Stock

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) Director William Scott Leckie bought 123,328 shares of New Millennium Iron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$10,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,707.91.

Shares of TSE NML opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. New Millennium Iron Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.

New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that New Millennium Iron Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

